Consumer organisation calls for refund of amount collected from electricity consumers

The Coimbatore Consumer Cause has appealed to the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) to refund the excess amount collected from electricity consumers in Coimbatore region for installation of distribution transformers with associated equipment.

The consumer organisation secretary K. Kathirmathiyon said in a press release that the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission made amendments in December last year regarding installation of distribution transformer and associated equipment and these were notified on January 27 this year. One of the important amendments is related to Low Tension consumers where the distribution transformer is required on the consumers’ premises. The amendment said “installation of distribution transformer with associated equipment/accessories viz. AB switch, HG fuse, DT structure/pole shall be carried out by the licensee at the licensee’s cost.”

However, the Tangedco had collected amount for the same from the consumers. The Consumer Cause had pointed out repeatedly the violation. The Tamil Nadu Electricity Ombudsman, in an order dated September 24 this year, said the licensee should prepare the estimate in line with Regulation 29 (11) (c) of the TNE Distribution Code. It should revise the estimate for all such cases and refund the excess amount collected from consumers.

It is learnt that ₹1.5 crore should be refunded in Coimbatore region within 60 days. “We also require you to pay interest for the excess charges as per Regulation 12 (2) of Supply Code,” he said.