Consumer organisation calls for cancellation of illegal documents

The Hindu Bureau
October 30, 2022 20:30 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Consumer organisation Coimbatore Consumer Cause has demanded measures to stop re-registering unapproved site documents that were registered after October 20, 2016.

Consumer organisation secretary K. Kathirmathiyon said all documents registered against Section 22 A of the Registration Act should be cancelled and the Registration Department should conduct special audits to trace all the unreported illegal documents and take action against officials who register such documents. The Department should also suspend or dismiss officials who were responsible for the illegal registration of the documents against the Act.

Mr. Kathirmathiyon pointed out that the State government had enforced amendments to Section 22 A of Registration Act from October 20, 2016. However, several unapproved house sites were illegally registered by the sub-registrars after that too.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The IG Registration had then conducted audits to find out the documents registered against the Act and made the District Registrar (Audit) accountable for non-reporting of such illegal registration.

Mr. Kathirmathiyon alleged these registrations were made with the connivance of the registering authorities. These documents are illegal and invalid before law. Section 22 A amendment permits re-registration of documents of unapproved sites registered before October 20, 2016. However, illegally registered documents after October 20, 2016 were also now re-registered as second and subsequent sales. “When the original sale (document) is illegal all subsequent sales (registrations) are also illegal,” he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The government has failed to take action against officials who registered such illegal documents. The Department also told the consumer organisation that illegally registered documents cannot be reopened as there are no provisions in the Registration Act to order and nullify such documents. Now provisions have been made in the Act and hence all such illegal documents should be cancelled, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
construction and property

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app