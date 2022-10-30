Consumer organisation calls for cancellation of illegal documents

Consumer organisation Coimbatore Consumer Cause has demanded measures to stop re-registering unapproved site documents that were registered after October 20, 2016.

Consumer organisation secretary K. Kathirmathiyon said all documents registered against Section 22 A of the Registration Act should be cancelled and the Registration Department should conduct special audits to trace all the unreported illegal documents and take action against officials who register such documents. The Department should also suspend or dismiss officials who were responsible for the illegal registration of the documents against the Act.

Mr. Kathirmathiyon pointed out that the State government had enforced amendments to Section 22 A of Registration Act from October 20, 2016. However, several unapproved house sites were illegally registered by the sub-registrars after that too.

The IG Registration had then conducted audits to find out the documents registered against the Act and made the District Registrar (Audit) accountable for non-reporting of such illegal registration.

Mr. Kathirmathiyon alleged these registrations were made with the connivance of the registering authorities. These documents are illegal and invalid before law. Section 22 A amendment permits re-registration of documents of unapproved sites registered before October 20, 2016. However, illegally registered documents after October 20, 2016 were also now re-registered as second and subsequent sales. “When the original sale (document) is illegal all subsequent sales (registrations) are also illegal,” he said.

The government has failed to take action against officials who registered such illegal documents. The Department also told the consumer organisation that illegally registered documents cannot be reopened as there are no provisions in the Registration Act to order and nullify such documents. Now provisions have been made in the Act and hence all such illegal documents should be cancelled, he said.