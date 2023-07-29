Consumer forum tells insurance company to pay compensation of ₹36.84 lakh to claimant

July 29, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - Salem

The Namakkal District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC) has directed an insurance company to pay compensation of ₹ 36.84 lakh to a claimant.

T.S. Kumarasamy, a resident of Tiruchengode in Namakkal district, owns a car worth ₹ 75 lakh. He had paid ₹ 2.27 lakh as insurance premium in 2018 with a private insurance company. In October 2018, while he was heading to Namakkal from Chennai, his engine malfunctioned due to rainwater seepage. After fixing the engine, Mr. Kumarasamy approached the insurance company to claim the repair charge of ₹ 29.68 lakh.

However, the insurance company denied his application, stating that Mr. Kumarasamy had claimed insurance amount from his previous insurance company before switching to theirs, and he hid this information.

Following this, in 2021, Mr. Kumarasamy filed a case at Namakkal DCDRC.

On Tuesday, DCDRC Commissioner V. Ramaraj directed the insurance company to pay ₹ 23.74 lakh with 9% interest (₹ 8.10 lakh) from the date of the incident and also directed the insurance company to pay ₹ 5 lakh for causing mental agony.

In the order, the DCDRC said that if a customer had hid the information that he claimed insurance before switching to another company, the concerned insurance company should verify it in 21 days. If the customer provided wrong information and got a bonus from the new insurance company, the insurance company shall ask the customer to pay the bonus amount. It is the duty of the insurance company to deduct the bonus amount from the claim, and the remaining amount should be paid to the customer, the DCDRC added in its order.

