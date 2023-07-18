Consumer forum in Namakkal tells bank to pay a compensation of ₹ 1.64 lakh to customer

July 18, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - Salem

The Namakkal District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC) has directed a nationalised bank to pay a compensation of ₹ 1.64 lakh to a customer for deducting exorbitant interest from his account.

The complainant, K. Santhakumar (56) of Pollachi in Coimbatore, is into travel business. In 2012, he failed to pay his credit card bill of ₹ 6,737. In December 2017, he had a balance of ₹ 1.71 lakh in his account. Mr. Santhakumar issued a cheque for ₹ 1.50 lakh to a person, which reportedly bounced due to insufficient balance. He approached the bank and found that the bank had deducted ₹ 96,410 from his account for non-payment of credit card bill. While he questioned the bank officials, they failed to give him a convincing reply.

Following this, Mr. Santhakumar filed a case with the Coimbatore DCDRC in 2018, and the case was transferred to the Namakkal DCDRC in July 2022.

On Tuesday, DCDRC Commissioner V. Ramaraj said in his order that the bank had deducted the amount by calculating abnormal interest. The bank was supposed to have deducted ₹ 11,410 for the credit card bill (a bill amount of ₹ 6,737 with 6% interest per year). The bank should provide the remaining ₹ 85,000 to the customer with 6% interest per year, calculating from December 2017 (₹ 29,000), within four weeks. Apart from this, the bank should also pay ₹ 50,000 to the customer for deficiency in service and for causing mental agony, Mr. Ramaraj added in his order.