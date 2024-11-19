Consumer forum in Namakkal directs parcel firm to pay ₹1 lakh compensation to customer for deficiency in service

The Namakkal District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC) on Tuesday directed a parcel company to pay ₹1 lakh compensation to a customer for deficiency in service.

C. Prema (43), a resident of Komarapalayam, runs a readymade clothes shop in the locality. In October 2023, she bought clothes worth ₹33,075 from a wholesale shop in Bengaluru and handed it over to a parcel company in Bengaluru to be delivered to Komarapalayam. But the parcel did not reach Komarapalayam. She inquired with the parcel company and did not get a proper answer. Following this, in March 2024, she filed a case at the Namakkal DCDRC.

On Tuesday, the DCDRC Commissioner V. Ramaraj directed the parcel company to pay ₹1 lakh compensation for deficiency in service, and ₹5,000 for case expenses within four weeks or to pay the amount with 9% interest per year.

