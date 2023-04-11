Consumer forum in Coimbatore questions registration of vehicles with bluetooth features

April 11, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST

COIMBATORE: Citing the ban imposed by the Central government on use of mobile phone by drivers, while on the move, through the Driving Regulations 2017, the Coimbatore Consumer Cause has drawn the attention of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to the provision made by companies in the new models of four-wheelers and two-wheelers for communicating with devices such as bluetooth.

Rule 37 of the Motor Vehicle (Driving) Regulations, 2017, states that “the driver shall not use any handheld mobile phone or other communication device”. (Provided that such use is solely for route navigation by fixing the device on the dashboard of the vehicle in such a manner that shall not disturb the concentration of the driver while driving).

Hence, the consent given by the Transport Department authorities for manufacture of vehicles with such features and approval of designs was not understandable. “It is absurd that the providing the facility in the vehicles is legal but usage of the facility is illegal,” Secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause K. Kathirmathiyon said in the petition.

Contradiction was already prevalent in the case of air horns letting out musical, multi-toned and high-decibel sounds. Such air horns are specifically banned under the Motor vehicles Rules, but are being manufactured and sold legally in automobile shops, and becomes illegal when used in vehicles, he said.

Therefore, the manufacture and registration of vehicles with handsfree mobile facility (with Bluetooth etc) must be immediately stopped, and registration of new vehicles with such features must be banned by the Transport authorities, the petition said.

In case the government permits speaking over other communication devices such as bluetooth etc), other than hand-held mobile phones, suitable amendments in the Motor Vehicle Driving Regulations.

Currently, utter confusion prevails among enforcing authorities in deciding whether speaking with blue tooth communication devices is legal or not, the petition said.