Consumer forum directs parcel firm to pay ₹1 lakh in compensation

September 12, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST

The Namakkal District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC) has directed a parcel company to pay ₹1 lakh as compensation to a customer for a defect in service.

Venkatesh, a resident of Nanjappa Road in Coimbatore, who runs a welding machine manufacturing unit, sent a welding machine worth ₹ 30,450 to Gujarat through a parcel service company in January 2017. When the customer in Gujarat opened the parcel, he found it was damaged.

When he contacted the parcel service company, they promised to compensate for the damage. But, the firm did not compensate the customer. Following this, he filed a case in Coimbatore DCDRC, and in July 2022, the case was transferred to Namakkal DCDRC.

On Tuesday, the DCDRC directed the parcel service company to pay ₹30,450 for the damaged caused to the machine, ₹5,000 for the expenditure incurred towards the case expenses, and ₹1 lakh for defects in service to Mr. Venkatesh within four weeks.