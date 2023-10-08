HamberMenu
Consumer forum awaits reply for RTI query on development of Peelamedu Railway Station

October 08, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Service road on the other side of the overbridge at Peelamedu has become a necessity for the travelling public to patronise the railway station in a larger way.

Service road on the other side of the overbridge at Peelamedu has become a necessity for the travelling public to patronise the railway station in a larger way. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The Peelamedu Consumer Voice is awaiting a reply from the Railway authorities for a query on construction of subways and Rail Overbridges (ROBs) in lieu of three level crossings, with the intent of paving the way for optimal utilisation of the Peelamedu Railway Station.

P.V. Gopal, president of PCV and RTI activist, said he was yet to receive a reply from the Salem Railway Division for the information regarding construction of sub-ways and ROBs in lieu of level crossings 6 and 7 between Irugur and Peelamedu Railway Station.

The PCV had also asked for a reply for a similar query as regards the level crossing 9 between Peelamedu and Coimbatore Railway Station.

In a letter addressed to Mr. Gopal on August 28, 2023, the Works Branch of the Railway Divisional Office in Salem had directed Mr. Gopal to the Deputy Chief Engineer, Construction Unit, Salem Railway Divisional Office, Southern Railway, Salem, for further information.

Mr. Gopal said he would explore the option of approaching the Appellate Authority.

NABARD’s response

To another RTI query on construction of a sub-way for Peelamedu Overbridge and a service road to its right on Vilankurichi side for easy access of rail travellers, the office of Divisional Engineer, NABARD and Rural Roads Division, Coimbatore, has responded positively to Mr. Gopal.

Divisional Engineer K. Murugesan said the General Arrangement Drawing had been readied following an inspection and sent to the Special District Revenue Officer - Land Acquisition, and that the construction work would begin after completion of the land acquisition.

