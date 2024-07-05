GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Consumer court directs private hospital, team of doctors, in Coimbatore to pay ₹20 lakh compensation to husband of deceased patient

Published - July 05, 2024 08:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Coimbatore, on Thursday directed a private hospital along Mettupalayam Road and a team of five doctors to pay a sum of ₹20 lakh within a month to an Assistant Engineer of Tangedco Saibrahman, whose wife Rajalakshmi (43) had died as an in-patient during 2018 due “negligence and deficiency in service”.

The complainant had been subjected to mental suffering and emotional trauma, the consumer court has ruled, in its order directing Kalpana Hospital to settle the amount within a month.

Rajalakshmi who was admitted for a surgery after she had sustained fracture in the chin in an accident had died due to complications that had arisen at the time of blood transfusion prior to the procedure. The contention of the complainant was that the patient was left unattended at the time of blood transfusion.

The Medical Officer of the Hospital, Tamil Selvan, had mentioned heart failure to be the cause for death in the discharge summary. The Perur Police had registered a case under IPC Section 304 A (Death due to rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide).

After post-mortem at the Coimbatore Government Medical College Hospital, the cause of death was determined to be ‘transfusion-related acute lung injury’ (TRALI).

In his order, president of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum R. Thangavel also directed the opposite party to pay ₹5,000 towards the cost of proceedings to the complainant.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.