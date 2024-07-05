Consumer court directs private hospital, team of doctors, in Coimbatore to pay ₹20 lakh compensation to husband of deceased patient

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Coimbatore, on Thursday directed a private hospital along Mettupalayam Road and a team of five doctors to pay a sum of ₹20 lakh within a month to an Assistant Engineer of Tangedco Saibrahman, whose wife Rajalakshmi (43) had died as an in-patient during 2018 due “negligence and deficiency in service”.

The complainant had been subjected to mental suffering and emotional trauma, the consumer court has ruled, in its order directing Kalpana Hospital to settle the amount within a month.

Rajalakshmi who was admitted for a surgery after she had sustained fracture in the chin in an accident had died due to complications that had arisen at the time of blood transfusion prior to the procedure. The contention of the complainant was that the patient was left unattended at the time of blood transfusion.

The Medical Officer of the Hospital, Tamil Selvan, had mentioned heart failure to be the cause for death in the discharge summary. The Perur Police had registered a case under IPC Section 304 A (Death due to rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide).

After post-mortem at the Coimbatore Government Medical College Hospital, the cause of death was determined to be ‘transfusion-related acute lung injury’ (TRALI).

In his order, president of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum R. Thangavel also directed the opposite party to pay ₹5,000 towards the cost of proceedings to the complainant.