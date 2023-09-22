ADVERTISEMENT

Consumer body urges Food Safety Department to inspect roadside eateries selling fried fish, meat in Salem

September 22, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari

A roadside eatery near Old Bus Stand in Salem. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

The Federation of Consumer Organisations of Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry has urged the Food Safety Department to check for use of artificial colours and used oils in roadside eateries selling fried fish and meat in Salem district.

Food Safety officials in Salem warn bakeries not to use rotten eggs

Following the death of a 14-year-old girl after consuming shawarma at a restaurant in Namakkal district, the food safety officials inspected hotels and eateries across the State and seized stale meat.

In Salem district, the officials raided restaurants in the past three days and seized 644 kg of food items, including stale meat, food prepared and stored in unhygienic conditions and synthetic food colours. The officials also imposed a fine of ₹ 41,000 on 26 shops and served notices on 37 hotels.

Meanwhile, the president of the Federation of Consumer Organisations of Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry, A. Asokan said that in Salem district, hundreds of eateries sell fried chicken, beef, and fish. “They use synthetic (artificial) food colours while frying fish and meat to make them look appetising. People are not aware of the harmful effects of synthetic colours. These shops also reuse oil. Mostly people from lower income groups frequent these eateries as the price is cheaper compared to big restaurants. Hence, the food safety officials must inspect such eateries.”

Salem District Designated Officer for Food Safety Department Kathiravan said that he would look into the matter.

