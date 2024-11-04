ADVERTISEMENT

Consumer body to petition CM on Vellalore dump yard

Published - November 04, 2024 05:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Citizens Voice Coimbatore is to petition Chief Minister M.K. Stalin during his visit to Coimbatore on November 5 seeking early solution to a few pending problems.

In the petition, CVC president C.M. Jayaraman and secretary M.M. Rajendran sought the attention of the Chief Minister to the Vellalore dump yard. They said piece meal actions and temporary solutions ushered in by the Corporation should stop and the Chief Minister should order for a permanent solution to the ordeal faced by Vellalore residents.

Land should be identified to house the Coimbatore Consumer Court building for which the government sanctioned ₹54 lakh 12 years ago. The building may be located either within the Collectorate premises opposite the District Treasury or South Taluk office or the Central RTO premises. They also demanded that the 80 feet road at Sreepathy Nagar be connected with the Sungam bypass.

