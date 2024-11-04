GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Consumer body to petition CM on Vellalore dump yard

Published - November 04, 2024 05:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Citizens Voice Coimbatore is to petition Chief Minister M.K. Stalin during his visit to Coimbatore on November 5 seeking early solution to a few pending problems.

In the petition, CVC president C.M. Jayaraman and secretary M.M. Rajendran sought the attention of the Chief Minister to the Vellalore dump yard. They said piece meal actions and temporary solutions ushered in by the Corporation should stop and the Chief Minister should order for a permanent solution to the ordeal faced by Vellalore residents.

Land should be identified to house the Coimbatore Consumer Court building for which the government sanctioned ₹54 lakh 12 years ago. The building may be located either within the Collectorate premises opposite the District Treasury or South Taluk office or the Central RTO premises. They also demanded that the 80 feet road at Sreepathy Nagar be connected with the Sungam bypass.

Published - November 04, 2024 05:37 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.