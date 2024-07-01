ADVERTISEMENT

Consumer body opposes move to expand Corporations

Updated - July 01, 2024 06:14 pm IST

Published - July 01, 2024 06:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore Consumer Cause has appealed to the government to review the move to expand the Corporations by merging adjacent local bodies.

K. Kathirmathiyon of CCC said people of the extended areas were facing only difficulties with the Corporations in respect of their building plan approvals, higher taxation, getting water connection, obtaining certificates and accessing officials.

When the volume and area of the operation of all other government offices were bigger, they were bifurcated viz district, revenue divisions, taluks, Registration district, Sub-Registrar offices, transport offices among others. The government said that the purpose of creating new offices were for better governance and taking the services closer to people.

Unfortunately, in case of local bodies, it was the other way. Local bodies dealt with the daily needs of the public. The expectations of people from the local bodies were higher. Hence, the administration should ensure better and prompt service and people should have easy access to the administration. By merging more local bodies with the Corporations, not only people of the extended areas were suffering, but also people in the old Corporation areas.

In fact, already big Corporations such as Bengaluru were planning to divide for effective administration since the present size was unmanageable. Hence, CCC requested the government to review the decision of having bigger local bodies at the cost of people’s convenience.

