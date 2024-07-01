GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Consumer body opposes move to expand Corporations

Updated - July 01, 2024 06:14 pm IST

Published - July 01, 2024 06:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore Consumer Cause has appealed to the government to review the move to expand the Corporations by merging adjacent local bodies.

K. Kathirmathiyon of CCC said people of the extended areas were facing only difficulties with the Corporations in respect of their building plan approvals, higher taxation, getting water connection, obtaining certificates and accessing officials.

When the volume and area of the operation of all other government offices were bigger, they were bifurcated viz district, revenue divisions, taluks, Registration district, Sub-Registrar offices, transport offices among others. The government said that the purpose of creating new offices were for better governance and taking the services closer to people.

Unfortunately, in case of local bodies, it was the other way. Local bodies dealt with the daily needs of the public. The expectations of people from the local bodies were higher. Hence, the administration should ensure better and prompt service and people should have easy access to the administration. By merging more local bodies with the Corporations, not only people of the extended areas were suffering, but also people in the old Corporation areas.

In fact, already big Corporations such as Bengaluru were planning to divide for effective administration since the present size was unmanageable. Hence, CCC requested the government to review the decision of having bigger local bodies at the cost of people’s convenience.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.