Consumer body in Coimbatore welcomes guideline value revision

March 26, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore Consumer Cause has welcomed the revision in guideline value saying it will give “fair compensation” to land owners, who will part with their land for infrastructure projects.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of the consumer organisation, said it had repeatedly appealed to the government to reverse the decision taken in June 2017 when the guideline values were reduced. The Central government brought in “Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation, and Resettlement Act” after the intervention of the Supreme Court.

But, the State government reduced the guideline value of all the properties across Tamil Nadu by 33%. Both the notifications – increase in the guideline value for fair compensation for land acquisition and reducing the guideline value - were issued on the same day. This value was less than the value fixed in April 2012.

After June 9, 2017, the compensation amount for land acquisition was drastically reduced by 33% of 2012 value. The Government compensated its revenue loss by increasing the registration charges from 1% to 4%. This led to increase in unaccounted money paid for sale of properties and consumers were unable to get adequate loan from banks as the properties are under-valued, he said.

Further, acquisition of land became a major roadblock for all new and existing projects as the people were not paid adequate compensation for their properties.

Even now, the compensation for land acquired for infrastructure projects will be less than the market value as it is based on 2012 guideline value. If affected people are given reasonable and adequate compensation, land acquisition for infrastructure projects will become easier, he said.