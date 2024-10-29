Consumer body in Coimbatore urges rationalisation of building plan approval fees

The Coimbatore Consumer Cause has urged local bodies to rationalise building plan approval fees in a letter addressed to the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department.

K. Kathirmathiyon, Secretary of the organisation, said that the Corporation was currently collecting fees for building plan approvals under 27 different categories. Of these, only four categories were relevant— Building License Fees, LPA Development Charges, Construction Labour Welfare Fund, and Infrastructure and Amenities Fund. The remaining 23 categories are deemed unnecessary or unclear.

Among the fees questioned is the Labour Welfare Fund. “As per regulation, the Construction Workers Welfare Fund (CWWF) is to be collected at 1% of the estimated construction cost of the building. However, this cost is often set unilaterally at around ₹2,230 per sq. ft. The fund is only for civil works of the building, and it is possible for a large number of people to complete the civil work at ₹1,200 per sq. ft., while the Public Works Department (PWD) sets a standard rate of ₹ 1,175 per sq. ft. Hence, it should be based on the estimate submitted by the applicant or at PWD rate,” he said.

The letter also raised issues with fees like the Underground Drainage (UGD) Deposit, which should be collected only when a UGD connection is provided, as well as charges for display boards, debris removal, and demolition, which were deemed unnecessary for plan approval.

“Fees such as true copy, service tax, staircase fees, bathroom fees, material storage fees, inspection fees, miscellaneous charges, other fees, other income, other payable, and borewell fees have no meaning at all, and none of the officials are able to clarify the reasons for collecting such fees,” he added. Furthermore, collecting centage charges and library cess for building approval seems illogical.

