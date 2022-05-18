Consumer body in Coimbatore seeks changes in building rules

Coimbatore Consumer Cause, on the eve of Chief Minister’s visit to the city, has appealed for changes in the Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules, 2019 to provide exemption to small commercial buildings from completion certificate to get power connection.

In a letter on Wednesday, consumer body’s secretary K. Kathirmathiyon said Clause 20(1) in the Rule had exempted the following categories of buildings from completion certificate for getting power connection – residential buildings up to 12m in height not exceeding three dwelling units or 750 sq.m. And, all types of industrial buildings.

Though the consumer body understood the intent behind the Clause – to prevent unauthorised public buildings without fire safety, adequate parking space, etc. – it wanted the cap on number of dwelling units removed.

The State Government would do well to fix the cap on dwelling units to a higher number while retaining the limit on area and height as a number of house owners were unable to get power connection.

Likewise, the Rule did not provide any exemption for commercial buildings. This had led to a situation where owners of small commercial buildings/spaces that usually housed tea shops, tailor shops, hairdressers, etc. – were unable to get power connection because they could not get building completion certificate.

And, getting the certificate was also impossible. With the Madras High Court making it mandatory for the Tangedco to follow the Rule, the Government would do well to exempt small commercial buildings, the consumer organisation said and sought suitable changes considering the condition of the owners of such small commercial buildings.