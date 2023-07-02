Consumer body in Coimbatore calls for regulations to operate bikes as taxis

July 02, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore Consumer Cause has urged the State government to frame norms for operation of motor vehicle aggregators.

Secretary of the consumer organisation K. Kathirmathiyon said a Madras High Court bench in August 2019 ordered that operation of bike taxis could go on till the State government passed a legislation to regulate the service. The Central government issued guidelines to the aggregators in 2020. However, the State government was yet to frame the norms.

He claimed that while four-wheeler taxis operate, the police take action only on bike taxis.

The State government should bring in norms to regulate the use of two-wheelers and cars as taxis.