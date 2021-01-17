Consumer body demands exemption from building completion certificate for small commercial establishments

Coimbatore

17 January 2021 00:01 IST

Consumer organisation, Coimbatore Consumer Cause (CCC), has written to Chief Minister seeking exemption from building completion certificate for small commercial establishments and local bodies in a few cases for drawing power connection.

In a representation, the CCC’s secretary K. Kathirmathiyon said the State government responding to a Madras High Court order on unauthorised and unsafe buildings by framing the Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules, 2019 was to be welcomed.

For, the Rules made building completion certificate from local body or authority concerned mandatory for obtaining power, water and sewer connection. And, as no structure built without parking space, set back area or fire safety measures would be eligible for the certificate, the Rules would check violations.

In framing the Rules, the State government had exempted residential buildings upto 12m in height with not more than three dwelling units or 750 sq.m. and industrial buildings.

The absence of exemption from building completion certificate for small commercial establishments had resulted in a situation where petty shops, those with temporary roof, thatched roof shops, could not have power connection under Tangedco’s commercial tariff.

And, the peculiar situation was that such small structures with temporary walls or roofs were not getting plan approval, Mr. Kathirmathiyon pointed out and added that local bodies gave plan approval only for construction of buildings.

Or, when there was no construction involved how could local bodies issue building completion certificate?

And, the irony was that without such certificate the Tangedco would not give power connection, he intoned and said people who wanted to draw power for their small commercial establishments were facing difficult.

This lack of exemption had also hit hard the local bodies themselves as they were unable to obtain power connection for parks, borewells, street lights. Farmers seeking power connection were also affected, he added.

Drawing the Chief Minister’s attention, Mr. Kathirmathiyon said in a few cases the Tangedco officials had reluctantly given power connection to parks after obtaining undertaking from local bodies that the latter would not carryout any construction.

And, on the other hand, the local bodies did not bother to follow the Rules and continued to provide water and sewerage connection.

Therefore, it would be prudent if the government were to amend the Rules to provide exemption to small commercial establishments – at least to those measuring not more than 1,000 sq.ft. - and a few other categories like parks, street lights, borewells, traffic signals, etc., he suggested.