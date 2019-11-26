Consumer body asks people to avail of opportunity to change PDS card category

Families that had opted for ‘sugar’ in public distribution system (ration) cards now have the option of changing it to ‘rice’. This will make them eligible to avail of government benefits, the Coimbatore Consumer Cause has said.

The last date for changing the category was November 26 (Monday).

In a release, the consumer organisation’s secretary K. Kathirmathiyon said though at the time of issuing public distribution cards in 1997 the State Government did not distinguish applicants based on their financial income, it ignored those families that had opted for sugar. It also excluded ‘sugar’ card holding families while distributing Pongal freebies.

Sugar card-holding families are eligible for an additional three kg sugar to take home five kg, but do not get rice or wheat or Pongal gifts, fan, mixer, grinder or other freebies, unlike rice card-holding families.

After pointing out the anomaly, the Government has now given an option for sugar card-holding families to exercise the choice to go in for rice cards, he added.