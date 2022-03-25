Consumer body asks government to amend provisions in building rules

The Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules, 2019 that paves way for sale of sites reserved for public purpose should be suitably amended, Coimbatore Consumer Cause has demanded in a letter to the Chief Minister.

The consumer body, represented by secretary K. Kathirmathiyon, said the 2019 Rules had done away with the clause that made it mandatory for promoters to reserve 10% of layout measuring more than 2,500 sq.m. for public purpose, called open space reserve (OSR) land or reserved site. The promoters ought to gift those lands to the local body concerned.

The Rules now said it was not mandatory for promoters to earmark 10% land as OSR in layouts measuring up to 3,000 sq.m.

For layouts between 3,000 sq.m. and 10,000 sq.m., the Rules allowed the promoters to either sell OSR after paying guideline value or gift to local body. And, in this, the Rules had allowed the promoters to deduct the 3,000 sq.m. from layout extent, Mr. Kathirmathiyon said.

In other words, the Rules had allowed the promoters to pay the money equivalent of OSR land, which would not be 10% of layout extent but layout minus 3,000 sq.m. Even if promoters were to gift OSR to local body, it would only be 10% of layout extent minus the 3,000 sq.m.

This meant that that the Government had enabled promoters to pay guideline value of reduced OSR to sell it in its entirety at market value.

And again, the money equivalent of OSR that layout promoters paid to the Government would go to the Town and Country Planning Department and not to local body.

This was flawed as there would be no lung space or green cover or public purpose sites left in layouts, he further said and pointed out that ever since the Government framed the Rules around 90% promoters chose to pay guideline to sell OSR, meant for public purpose, as housing plots.

Therefore, the Government should amend the Rules making it mandatory for layout promoters to compulsorily earmark 10% of layout as reserved sites and for all layouts measuring over 2,500 sq.m.