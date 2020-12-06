Consumer body asks Corpn. not to pay higher power tariff for traffic signals

Do not pay power consumption charge for traffic signals under Tariff VI (lavish illumination) to the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco), Coimbatore Consumer Cause has asked the Coimbatore Corporation.

The Corporation should ask Tangedco to levy charge for power consumed under Tariff V (commercial), if it is not accounting for the signal under Tariff 2A (public lighting), the consumer body’s secretary K. Kathirmathiyon has told the Corporation Commissioner.

The Tangedco that had earlier classified traffic signals under Tariff V had changed it to Tariff VI as there were advertisements on the poles holding the signal. The change in classification meant that the Corporation that was paying ₹8.05 a unit under Tariff V had to pay ₹12 a unit.

This was aside from the fixed charge.

But after the Madras High Court ordered removal of advertisements from traffic signals, there was no lavish illumination on the advertisement boards and therefore, the Tangedco ought to have reclassified the traffic signals under Tariff V, Mr. Kathirmathiyon said.

The Tangedco had not reclassified the traffic signals and continued to charge a higher sum, which the Corporation was not liable to pay, he said and wanted the civic body to take up the issue with the power utility.