Consultative meeting with SC/ST panchayat presidents held in Salem

March 09, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - Salem

Collector S. Karmegam held a consultative meeting with SC and ST panchayat presidents at the Collectorate on Thursday.

The Collector presided over the meeting in which 120 SC and ST panchayat presidents participated.

Mr. Karmegam said the meeting is to guide the activities of the village panchayat administrative structure in a proper way to implement the services to be provided by the village panchayat, fulfilling the mandatory duties, and to clarify the doubts arising in the implementation of the projects.

The administration of panchayats, the basic duties of panchayat heads and development works and projects were discussed. The women panchayat presidents should work independently in panchayat administration, and there should be no interference from family members in panchayat administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instructions were given to display the name board of the panchayat president in the panchayat office, Mr. Karmegam added.

Urging the panchayat presidents to be aware of the details of the projects and their progress in their respective villages, Mr. Karmegam said that they should be aware of income and expenditure details related to the panchayat.

In particular, panchayat presidents should ensure that gram sabha meetings are held properly.

The ongoing work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme should be completed soon. Steps should be taken to complete the construction of all the houses allocated under the Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme.

Instructions given that the works taken up under the 15th Central Finance Commission subsidy, which got administrative sanction, should be completed in three months, Mr. Karmegam added.

Additional Collector (Development) C. Balachandar, Assistant Collector (Training) Sangeet Balwant Vagi, and officials from various departments participated.