Consultative meeting to implement New India Literacy Programme held in Krishnagiri

November 23, 2022 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A consultative meeting on the implementation of New Literacy Programme was held in Krishnagiri on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

: A consultative meeting on implementation of the New India Literacy Programme (2022) was held here at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School on Tuesday.

The meeting presided over by Deputy Director of the Programme Sasikala outlined the guidelines in the implementation of the Adult literacy programme here in the district for 2022-27. 

The programme envisions impart of literacy as Education to All to cover non-literates above 15 years of age. 

All governments schools shall functions as centres for imparting literacy to non-literate persons above the age of 15 years  Volunteers will be roped in to impart literacy, according to the New India Literacy programme.

A detailed plan of action has been issued to the heads of government middle schools and higher secondary schools, block education officers, block level supervisors, teacher training institute correspondents on the impart of literacy, which will be carried out on the government school premises.

Chief Education Officer D.Maheshwari was among the officials present.

