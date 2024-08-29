GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Consultative meeting on Vinayaka Chathurthi celebrations held in Krishnagiri

Published - August 29, 2024 08:08 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

A consultative meeting on the conduct of Vinayaka Chathurthi festival was chaired by Collector K.M. Sarayu here on Thursday.

The district administration jointly with the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, district office has issued a list of guidelines to prevent mass-scale pollution. Idols made of natural, eco-friendly and bio-degradable raw materials without any toxic, inorganic raw-materials shall be used. Idols made of traditional clay and mud and free of plaster of Paris and thermocol (polystyrene) are the only type of idols that shall be permitted for immersion in water bodies. Similarly, the district administration has stated that only dried flower components and straw and natural resins from trees shall be used for decoration.

To begin with, a cap of 10 ft on the height of the idols including the base and the dais has been laid. The idol height shall not exceed the prescribed height. The pandal organisers shall not use single-use plastics, thermocol materials, and eco-materials should be used for the decoration of the pandals and idols.

Idol beautification may be done only using removable and washable fabric made of natural dyes and not of artificial fabrics with paints.

The administration has prohibited the use of toxic and non-biodegradable chemical dyes/oil paints for painting idols and has also discouraged enamel and synthetic dye based paints. Instead, eco-friendly, water based, biodegradable and non-toxic natural dyes should be used. Public are advised to immerse idols only on the notified water bodies by the district administration.

