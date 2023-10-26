ADVERTISEMENT

Consultative meeting on UGD project held in Hosur Corporation

October 26, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - HOSUR

The Hindu Bureau

A consultative meeting on the underground drainage (UGD) project in Hosur Corporation was chaired by Mayor S.A. Sathya and presided by Corporation Commissioner D. Sneha.

The administrative sanction for the project was issued in January this year and the last date for tender submittion is October 31.  According to the Corporation, the works will be allocated by March 2024, and the works will commence in May next year to be completed by 2027.

Given the experience of damage to the metal covers in the various Corporation jurisdictions where the scheme is implemented, those learnings will be incorporated in the machine hole structuring in the UGD scheme of Hosur, according to the Mayor.

The implementation phase will include immediate road restoration works. The project estimated at a cost of ₹582.54 crore is being implemented through the Union and the State components of AMRUT fund, Tamil Nadu Urban Development Fund, and Project Sustainability Grant Fund.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The proposed deposit rate for domestic and non-domestic connections are ₹7,500 and ₹15,000 respectively for less than 600 sq.ft; ₹10,000 and ₹20,000 respectively for 6,01 sq.ft – 1,200 sq/ft; ₹12,500 and ₹25,000 respectively for 1,201-1,800 sq.ft; ₹15,000 and ₹30,000 respectively for 1,801 - 2,400 sq.ft.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US