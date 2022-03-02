Consultative meeting on the conduct of elections to local body heads
Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy conducted a consultative meeting with local body election officials ahead of the secret ballot to elect the heads of the urban local bodies. The Collector held consultations on the arrangements for the conduct of secret ballots, cameras to monitor the voting process to elect Mayors, Chairpersons and President to Hosur Corporation, Krishnagiri municipality and the six town panchayats respectively.
