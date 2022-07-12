Consultative meeting on people’s movement for clean cities held in Dharmapuri

Collector K. Shanthi presided over a consultative meeting on the implementation of the People’s Movement for Clean Cities under the aegis of the department of local administration here at the Collectorate.

With the stated theme of “My garbage, my responsibility” as the step towards waste segregation at source, the Collector called for ringing in public responsibility towards garbage segregation and disposal inorder to meet the goal of Dharmapuri as a “garbage free district”

Under the People’s Movement for Clean Cities initiative of Dharmapuri municipality, intensive cleanliness drive on second and fourth Saturdays will be carried out across the municipality’s jurisdiction. This intensive cleanliness drive will involve the public through residents’ associations, voluntary groups, NGOs, students among others. The Collector urged the officials to create awareness on the intensive cleanliness drive to be carried out every fortnight to ensure people’s participation as primary stakeholders.

Similarly, garbage segregation at source rested in the hands of the each household, who are required to segregate garbage as bio-degradable waste and non-degradable waste. This would lend meaning to the theme of People’s Movement for Clean Cities, Collector said.