Consultative meeting on Mission Indradhanush held in Krishnagiri

A consultative meeting on mass immunisation campaign under Mission Indradhanush was organised under the aegis of the district administration here on Tuesday.

According to the administration, the immunisation campaign will be conducted in three rounds — from March 7 to 13; from April 4 to 10; from May 2 to 8. The timings will be 9 a.m to 4 p.m.

Indradhanush envisions full immunisation of children under two years of age and pregnant women with vaccines against preventable diseases including diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, polio, measles, severe form of childhood tuberculosis, hepatitis B, meningitis and pneumonia (Hemophilus influenza type B infections), and other vaccines such as Japanese encephalitis (JE) in JE endemic districts and newer vaccines such as rotavirus vaccine, IPV, pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) and measles-rubella (MR) vaccine.

According to the administration, as on date, authorities have identified 442 children and 78 pregnant women uncovered by the vaccination programme. In addition, special attention will be given to migrant workers, homeless people living on pavements, hawkers, among others.

The camps will be held in 282 locations in the rural and urban areas. About 91 personnel have been deployed to monitor the arrangements for the camps.

Further, a consultation on climate change and its impact on public health was held.