ADVERTISEMENT

Consultative meeting on Mankani festival held in Krishnagiri

May 04, 2024 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector K.M. Sarayu organised a consultative meeting with various line departments on the conduct of the Mankani festival and the publishing of tenders for the organising of the festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the Lok Sabha polls vote counting is scheduled for June 4, and the model code of conduct will be lifted thereafter, Collector Sarayu discussed the possible dates for announcing tenders for setting up stalls and other facilities for the festival.

Mankani festival, an annual event celebrating Krishnagiri’s mango production, is a month-long affair with the festival doubling up as a recreational venue and information centre for the various flagship schemes of the government. The festival is usually timed to commence on the third week of June to last upto the third week of July.

This year, however, the Mankani festival will be held under the shadow of the abysmal fall in mango production caused by unprecedented drought, and resultant losses faced by farmers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US