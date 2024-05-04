GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Consultative meeting on Mankani festival held in Krishnagiri

May 04, 2024 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector K.M. Sarayu organised a consultative meeting with various line departments on the conduct of the Mankani festival and the publishing of tenders for the organising of the festival.

As the Lok Sabha polls vote counting is scheduled for June 4, and the model code of conduct will be lifted thereafter, Collector Sarayu discussed the possible dates for announcing tenders for setting up stalls and other facilities for the festival.

Mankani festival, an annual event celebrating Krishnagiri’s mango production, is a month-long affair with the festival doubling up as a recreational venue and information centre for the various flagship schemes of the government. The festival is usually timed to commence on the third week of June to last upto the third week of July.

This year, however, the Mankani festival will be held under the shadow of the abysmal fall in mango production caused by unprecedented drought, and resultant losses faced by farmers.

