Consultative meeting on disbursement of Pongal hampers held in Dharmapuri

January 06, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

Collector K. Shanthi presided over a consultative meeting on seamless disbursement of Pongal hampers which includes a sugar cane each to family card holders.

Reviewing the arrangements made under the Department of Civil Supplies, the Collector urged officials to ensure the cane procured was free of red rot disease afflicting cane. Since the government has directed distribution of cane not less than 6 ft, officials shall ensure at the time of procurement if the farmer has adequate cane to cover all family card holders in the respective area.

Ms. Shanthi also directed officials to expedite transfer of funds at ₹1,000 cash per family card from the State Central Cooperative Bank to the District Central Cooperative Bank. The funds transferred will have to be transferred to the cooperative societies, which inturn will disburse the daily requirement of funds to the fair price outlets. The cash disbursement as part of Pongal hamper shall not be clouded by any glitches, the Collector warned.

The issue of tokens has already commenced since January 3, and the disbursement of Pongal hampers will commence from January 9. All line departments were directed to ensure smooth distribution free of malpractices, leaving no space for complaints.