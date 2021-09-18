Consultative meeting for e-shram registration held

DHARMAPURI

18 September 2021 23:35 IST

A consultative meeting was organised under the aegis of the district administration on the implementation of the registration of unorganised workers in the e-shram portal launched by the Union Government.

e-shram portal has been launched to register unorganised workers to enable them to get benefits of various welfare schemes launched by the State and the Central governments. The scheme, implemented under the Department of Labour Welfare and Skill Development for unorganised workers, seeks to provide benefits from social security scheme.

Over 150 categories of unorganised workers are covered under this.

Advertising

Advertising

Presiding over the meeting, Collector S. Dhivyadarshini interacted with the various line departments including Magalir Thittam, department of social defence, agriculture, labour and fisheries.

Underlining the importance of registration of unorganised workers that might include women of self-help groups with e-shram portal, the Collector said special camps were being organised for the purpose through the common service centres. Registration in the e-shram portal will require Aadhaar details, bank account number and age limit of 18 to 59.