Consultations held on forming committees regarding safety protocols in schools

Published - August 29, 2024 07:03 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

The multi-disciplinary team along with the Special Investigation Team held consultations on the constitution of committees to verify the safety protocols in place in schools here under the aegis of the chairperson of the MDT and Secretary of Department of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Jayashree Muralidharan and the head of the SIT K. Bhavaneeswari, Inspector General of Police (Establishments) here, along with Johny Tom Varghese, Director, Children Welfare and Special Services.

The multi-disciplinary team constituted to evolve protocols in consultation with parents and all the stakeholders in the safety of children has been camping here at the circuit house.

The MDT alongside the SIT formed to investigate the crime held consultations with the stakeholders including the Director of School Education, psychiatrist, counsellor, and social protection officer in the presence of Collector K.M. Sarayu here recently.

