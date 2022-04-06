Consultation on development funds held in Dharmapuri

A consultative meeting on the expenditure under the local area development funds of elected representatives was held here under the aegis of Collector S. Dhivyadarshini.

The government has issued guidelines in the spending of local area development funds under the Member of Parliament and Member of Legislative Assembly. The MPLAD fund entails ₹2 crore and MLALAD fund entails ₹3 crore.

The elected representatives were called upon to expedite the works within the period granted by the government. They were also asked to submit the works they would like to be taken up under the priority list and discretionary list.

All works recommended under the local area development funds shall be carried out without compromising on the quality and within the guidelines issued by the government, according to the administration.

The consultation saw the participation of the Dharmapuri MP S. Senthil Kumar and the MLAs of the five Assembly constituencies.