Consultation on CSR by companies held

December 28, 2023 - KRISHNAGIRI

Companies were called upon to coordinate with the district administration in making choices under their Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives here.

In a consultation on CSR with companies in SIPCOT here earlier this week, Food Minister R. Sakkarapani remarked that CSR funds should lend meaning to the district the companies are situated and operating in.

Identifying projects under the Namakku Naamae Thittam and making contributions in coordination with the district administration will have a tangible impact, the minister said.

Acknowledging the interventions made by a few companies towards hill hamlets in the most backward parts of Thally and Kelamangalam, the minister said, companies can get innovative with CSR funds for the benefit of the district, and CSR interventions may take many forms, from filling up of vacancies in schools where there is a shortage of teaching staff; building infrastructure such as toilet facilities, labs; creating green cover, skill training for youth among others.

He also lauded the contributions made by the industry towards relief and rehabilitation in Thoothukudi.

