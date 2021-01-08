Consultation meetings on school reopening end

The consultation meetings held at around 730 high and higher secondary schools in Coimbatore district on reopening of schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic concluded on Thursday.
School education officials said the meetings were held with parents of students studying in Classes X, XI and XII. While the consultation meetings were held at over half of these government, aided and private schools on Wednesday, the meetings were held at the rest of the schools on Thursday.
The parents had the option to either visit the school or call the respective class teachers to submit their opinions on reopening the schools, the officials said.
A headmaster of a government school in Coimbatore said the parents expressed apprehensions on reopening the schools citing the lack of availability of vaccines for the public and fear of a second wave of COVID-19. However, officials said the opinions were generally mixed and varied from one school to the other. Coimbatore Chief Educational Officer P. Usha compiled the opinions received from all the schools and forwarded it to the Department of School Education on Thursday, according to the officials.
In Tiruppur district, the consultation meetings were conducted at around 400 high and higher secondary schools on Wednesday and Thursday.
