Consultation meetings on reopening to be held in around 750 schools

08 November 2020 00:05 IST

Consultation meetings on reopening of schools will be held in around 750 high and higher secondary schools in the district on Monday, Coimbatore Chief Educational Officer P. Usha said on Saturday.

Having announced the reopening of schools for Classes IX, X, XI and XII, the State government has said that consultation meetings would be held with parents of students from these classes and also with representatives of parent-teacher associations on November 9. Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami also said recently that the government decided to hold these meetings amid concerns regarding spread of COVID-19 after reopening.

Ms. Usha noted that all government, aided and private schools will conduct the meetings on Monday. All schools have been instructed to ensure adherence to COVID-19 precautionary measures, including mandatory wearing of masks and screening of parents using thermal scanner at the entrance. Only 20 parents must be allowed per classroom to maintain personal distancing during the meeting, she said.

The headmasters will conduct the meetings in government and aided schools and the principals/correspondents will conduct in private schools. “Whatever remarks the parents say regarding reopening of schools will be recorded,” Ms. Usha said. Parents, who are unable to attend the meeting, may also choose to send a letter or e-mail containing their remarks to the school, she said.

The schools will send the consolidated remarks to the Chief Educational Office on Monday evening, which will be sent to the Department of School Education, according to Ms. Usha.