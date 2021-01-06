Consultation meetings on reopening of schools held in Erode, Salem

Parents explained in detail on the safety measures to be adopted in schools

Meetings were held in 416 schools in the district on Wednesday to gather opinions from parents on the reopening of schools for Classes 9 to 12.

With a decrease in COVID-19 cases and board examinations planned in March, the School Education Department has planned to reopen schools after Pongal holidays. Hence, the department announced that the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) should hold consultation meeting with parents on January 6 to seek their opinion on reopening of schools.

School headmaster or headmistress in the presence of teachers and PTA members explained in detail to the parents about the precautionary measures to be taken in schools and classrooms. Parents were asked to give their opinion in writing.

In Salem, meetings were held in over 550 schools, including government, government-aided schools and private schools.

Final report

Education department officials said that the parents’ opinion would be consolidated and a report would be sent to the Chief Educational Officer concerned.