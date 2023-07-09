Consultation meeting to fix minimum wages for textile mill workers to be held in Erode on July 12

July 09, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A committee formed to determine minimum wages for textile mill workers (employment in textile mills - other than apprentice) and headed by the Additional Commissioner of Labour, Coimbatore, will have a meeting in Erode on July 12 at 10.30 a.m.

A press release from the Labour Department said representatives of textile mills, trade unions, and the government who are part of the committee will also meet the workers directly in Pallipalayam area on the same day.

Training

A two-day training on “Value Addition of Mushroom and Moringa” will be held at Centre for Post Harvest Technology, Agricultural Engineering College and Research Institute, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore on July 12 and 13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A press release said the participants will be trained to make powders, soup mix, cookies, and pickles using moringa/mushroom.

For details, contact: The Professor and Head, Centre for Post Harvest Technology, 7 th Gate, Agricultural Engineering College and Research Institute, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore - 641003.

E-Mail: phtc@tnau.ac.in, mobile phone: 94885 18268

Workshop

Gem Hospital organised recently the 9th edition of Laparosurg, an international conference and live workshop in laparoscopic surgery at CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex. This is organised by the Surgical Gastroenterology Department of the hospital. More than 1,500 surgeons from India and neighbouring countries took part. Over 60 different surgical procedures were demonstrated from Gem Hospital.

The conference included a minimal access surgery expo with more than 125 stalls that displayed modern gadgetry in the field of minimal access surgery. The event had training courses for nursing , hands on animal lab , endoscopic training for surgeons , setting up an operation threat, and video editing and documentation, a press release said.

