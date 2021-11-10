Consultation held on draft list of polling booths for local body polls

Dharmapuri

10 November 2021 22:17 IST

An all party consultative meeting on the draft list of polling booth for the urban local body elections 2021 was held here under the aegis of District Collector S. Dhivyadarshini.

The consultation was held with the representatives of recognised political parties on the draft list of polling booth for the urban local body elections for Dharmapuri Municipality and the 10 town panchayats of Harur, Kadathur, Karimanglam, Palacodde, Paapireddipatty, Paaparapatty, Pennagaram, Marandahalli, Kambainallur, and P.Mallapuram.

As per the draft list of the polling booths, Dharmapuri municipality has 33 wards for a voter population of 47,955 voters. The 10 town panchayats have a total of 192 wards and a total ward population of 1,74,161 voters.

Advertising

Advertising

The polling booths for the urban local body polls have been set up in the pre-existing assembly elections polling booths, according to the administration. The voters are divided as per the wards and the polling booths have been designated as per the voter population.

Addressing the political party representatives, the District Election Officer and Collector Ms. Dhivyadarshini called upon the parties to file in writing any objections, recommendations, on the draft polling booth roll that has been designated as per the ward wise population. The objections shall be verified through field inspection and any changes shall be made in compliance with the State Election Commission’s guidelines.

The draft lists of the polling booths are posted for public viewing at the district collectorate, municipality office and the offices of the town panchayats and the respective wards.