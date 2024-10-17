Consultation for well-being of sanitary workers

A consultation on the welfare of sanitation workers was conducted at the Municipality Office in Palladam on Wednesday.

The consultation organised by Vizhudhugal NGO explored solutions to challenges in improving working conditions and the overall well-being of the sanitary workers.

S. Kanimozhipadmanabhan, vice chairperson of the Tamilnadu Cleanliness Workers welfare board, and V. Govindaraj, programme manager of Vizhuthugal, participated in the consultation with 110 sanitation workers.