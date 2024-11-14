 />
Consultant to be appointed for preparing city climate action plan for Erode Corporation

Published - November 14, 2024 07:13 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
The plan will focus on energy and green buildings, mobility and air quality and water.

The plan will focus on energy and green buildings, mobility and air quality and water. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

In response to the rapid urbanisation and pressing need for sustainable development, the Director of Municipal Administration, Chennai, has invited consultancy services to prepare a City Climate Action Plan (CAP) for Erode Corporation.

India currently accounts for 6.5% of global greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs), much of them originating in urban areas from sectors like industry, transport, buildings and waste. Urbanisation and the depletion and degradation of natural resources are also accelerating severe climate-related events. To address this, the city aims to transition to a low-carbon, climate-resilient economy, aligning with the Climate Smart Cities Assessment Framework (CSCAF) was launched in September 2020.

The CAP will prioritise strategies for energy and green buildings, mobility and air quality, as well as water and waste management. The consultancy will conduct a comprehensive study and provide targeted strategies to reduce emissions across energy, transport, and waste sectors. Key areas of focus will include promoting renewable energy, enhancing energy efficiency, implementing sustainable transport systems, and encouraging eco-friendly building practices and waste management.

