Consul General calls for stronger ties between industries in Coimbatore and Thailand

Nitirooge Phoneprasert (second right), Consul General of Royal Thai Consulate-General, Chennai, and B.K. Krishnaraj Vanavarayar (right), chairman of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Coimbatore, with recipients of the GK Sundaram Award given away by the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, in the city on Wednesday. V. Lakshminarayanasamy (left), president of the Chamber, is in the picture.

Nitirooge Phoneprasert (second right), Consul General of Royal Thai Consulate-General, Chennai, and B.K. Krishnaraj Vanavarayar (right), chairman of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Coimbatore, with recipients of the GK Sundaram Award given away by the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, in the city on Wednesday. V. Lakshminarayanasamy (left), president of the Chamber, is in the picture.   | Photo Credit: S_SIVA SARAVANAN

Bilateral trade between India and Thailand is expected to touch new heights this year, he says

The trade and industry in Tamil Nadu and Thailand have immense opportunities to tap by strengthening their co-operation, said Nitirooge Phoneprasert, Consul General of Royal Thai Consulate General - Chennai, here on Wednesday.

Giving away the G.K. Sundaram awards, he said the bilateral trade between India and Thailand was $ 12.46 billion in 2018. It is expected to touch new heights this year.

Trade missions organised in September last year and January this year are expected to generate $ 400 million business.

Last March, some of the industrial associations here had signed agreement with the industry associations in Thailand. Governments of India and Thailand have recognised each other as a strategic partner and Thailand is the gateway to south Asia.

The industries and trade in Tamil Nadu should foster ties with those in Thailand, he said.

B.K. Krishnaraj Vanavarayar, chairman of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Coimbatore, said the society should recognise the deserving people at the right time. Coimbatore has made it to the top because of entrepreneurship. The Chamber, which focuses on promotion of trade and industry, has instituted the awards to recognise entrepreneurs who excel and sustain and give a meaning to their work.

V. Lakshminarayanasamy, president of the Chamber, said the awards were given away every alternate year under three categories - industry, trade, and service.

A.V. Varadarajan, former president of the Chamber, spoke about the contributions of G.K. Sundaram for the development of the industry here.

G.K. Sundaram Award is instituted by the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore.

The recipients of the award this year are KPR Mill in the industry category, Maheshwary Marbles in trade category, and KGiSL in the service category.

