Construction workers stage protest in Coimbatore

Published - August 27, 2024 09:33 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu AITUC Construction Workers’ Union organised a protest in Coimbatore city on August 27, 2024 (Tuesday) highlighting 14 major demands.

A press release from the union said the workers who took part in the demonstration demanded autonomous powers to the construction workers’ welfare board, increase in welfare fund collected, free treatment at ESI Hospital for all workers registered with the board, ₹2000 pension to retired workers, houses for all those who have applied to the board, and ₹10 lakh subsidy to those who want to construct a house and are registered with the welfare board, full compensation to families of workers who die at the worksite and those who are injured due to accidents at the site, and action against officials who do not implement the schemes of the welfare board.

