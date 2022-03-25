Construction workers rescued from debris in Namakkal

Two construction workers who got stuck under the debris at a construction site near Nallipalayam here were rescued by the Fire and Rescue Service personnel. They are undergoing treatment at the government hospital here.

According to the police, two construction workers Chinnasami and Subramani were digging pit for constructing foundation for a residence near Nallipalayam. While digging the 10 ft deep pit, suddenly the sides collapsed and they got covered in mud.

The landowner Vijayakumar and neighbours tried to rescue them from under the debris. Fire and Rescue Service personnel were alerted and they rushed to the spot. Fire personnel rescued both the workers alive and they were rushed to Namakkal Government Hospital for treatment.