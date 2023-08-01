HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Construction workers on Bharathiar University campus in Coimbatore warned of elephant movement

August 01, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Forest Department staff conducting an awareness session for people engaged in construction works on Bharathiar University campus in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

Forest Department staff conducting an awareness session for people engaged in construction works on Bharathiar University campus in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

A day after a wild elephant attacked a migrant worker on Bharathiar University campus near Coimbatore, the Forest Department on Tuesday conducted an awareness session for people engaged in various construction works on the campus. District Forest Officer N. Jayaraj directed the staff to conduct an awareness session for the workers, who are hailing from other States and different parts of Tamil Nadu. As many of the workers are not familiar with the terrain of the university campus, which is spread across elephant movement areas of the Marudhamalai foothills, they were educated about the presence of pachyderms. On Monday, a worker hailing from Bihar, Manoj Shah (42), was trampled by a tusker when he, along with a few other workers, went to the bushes close to forest to attend nature’s call. Forest officials said that the workers went to the place to ease themselves in the early morning, even though toilets were available at the workers’ quarters. Mr. Shah was admitted to a private hospital in Coimbatore where he is undergoing treatment. “All the workers have been educated about the movement of elephants through the foothills. They have been asked not to go close to the forest or venture out at night,” said Coimbatore forest range officer R. Arun Kumar. 

Related Topics

Coimbatore / nature and wildlife / wildlife / forests

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.