Construction workers get financial aid

About 50 construction workers, who are members of the Construction Workers Welfare Board, received ₹4.24 lakh assistance here on Friday.

A release said chairman of the Construction Workers Welfare Board, Ponkumar, participated in a meeting here and distributed education assistance to children of the board members, solatium to family members of the workers who had died, and financial support to pensioners.

He said Coimbatore district had 1,23,437 workers registered in 18 welfare boards. Those registered with the welfare boards got several benefits from the government. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was implementing several schemes and the officials should understand the objectives of these schemes. They should ensure that more workers benefit from these government programmes, he said.