Coimbatore

Construction workers get financial aid

About 50 construction workers, who are members of the Construction Workers Welfare Board, received ₹4.24 lakh assistance here on Friday.

A release said chairman of the Construction Workers Welfare Board, Ponkumar, participated in a meeting here and distributed education assistance to children of the board members, solatium to family members of the workers who had died, and financial support to pensioners.

He said Coimbatore district had 1,23,437 workers registered in 18 welfare boards. Those registered with the welfare boards got several benefits from the government. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was implementing several schemes and the officials should understand the objectives of these schemes. They should ensure that more workers benefit from these government programmes, he said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 29, 2021 12:40:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/construction-workers-get-financial-aid/article37743531.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY