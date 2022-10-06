Construction workers demand ₹5,000 as bonus for Deepavali in Krishnagiri

The Hindu Bureau
October 06, 2022 20:20 IST

Construction workers led by the CITU and CWFI staging a demonstration in Krishnagiri on Thursday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

 The Construction Workers’ Federation of India jointly with CITU staged protest demonstration here outside the Workers’ Welfare Board pressing for a charter of demands, on Thursday.

The protesters demanded Deepavali bonus of ₹5,000 for all construction workers; a pension scheme for women over 55 years and that the pension amount be raised to ₹3,000. The federation also called for simplification of subsidy for housing scheme for workers and said that the current system of housing grant was loaded with conditions.

The State-wide protest witnessed the workers also demanding disbursement of pension without delays. Further, the CWFI and CITU demanded that the Pongal hampers be disbursed in the same manner as the previous government.

